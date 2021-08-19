Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2,426.70

Shares of Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,426.70 ($31.70) and traded as high as GBX 2,695 ($35.21). Frontier Developments shares last traded at GBX 2,680 ($35.01), with a volume of 52,167 shares changing hands.

FDEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Frontier Developments to GBX 3,030 ($39.59) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,025 ($39.52) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,540 ($46.25) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Shore Capital lowered shares of Frontier Developments to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,273.75 ($42.77).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,426.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.77, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 59.82.

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

