FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October (BATS:DOCT) Trading Down 0.1%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October (BATS:DOCT) shares dropped 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.30 and last traded at $32.34. Approximately 1,098 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $32.36.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.23.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October (BATS:DOCT) by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,698 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

