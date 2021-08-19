Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Receives $28.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.33.

FULC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, Director James A. Geraghty purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.16 per share, for a total transaction of $91,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,940.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased 14,488 shares of company stock worth $132,179 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 570.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $53,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 297.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 19.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock opened at $23.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.09 million, a PE ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.66. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $26.89.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.05. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.84% and a negative net margin of 481.07%. Equities analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

