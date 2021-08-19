Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.060-$1.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $900 million-$930 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $881.92 million.

FNKO traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $17.44. 936,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,902. Funko has a twelve month low of $5.34 and a twelve month high of $27.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.81 million, a PE ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.81.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. Funko had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 4.63%. Analysts expect that Funko will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FNKO. Bank of America upgraded shares of Funko from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Funko from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist raised their price target on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Funko from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Funko presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.39.

In other Funko news, Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 43,948 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $881,596.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 185,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $4,448,860.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,940.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,352,354 shares of company stock valued at $30,520,353. 14.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Funko stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) by 262.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,656 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.12% of Funko worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

