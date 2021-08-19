Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.61

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.61 and last traded at $9.61, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.66.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

