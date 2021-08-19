FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL) Issued By Cormark

Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL) – Research analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Stelco in a report issued on Monday, August 16th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will earn $21.68 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $18.89. Cormark also issued estimates for Stelco’s Q4 2021 earnings at $8.22 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.19 EPS.

Stelco has a 12-month low of C$21.00 and a 12-month high of C$26.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. This is a boost from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

