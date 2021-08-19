FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Capreit Issued By Raymond James (TSE:CAR)

Capreit (TSE:CAR) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Capreit in a research note issued on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.35 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.37.

Get Capreit alerts:

Capreit has a 52 week low of C$20.71 and a 52 week high of C$50.88.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.121 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Capreit’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Capreit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capreit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.