FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Capreit Issued By Raymond James (TSE:CAR)

Capreit (TSE:CAR) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Capreit in a research note issued on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.35 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.37.
Capreit has a 52 week low of C$20.71 and a 52 week high of C$50.88.
Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings
Receive News & Ratings for Capreit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capreit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.