FY2021 Earnings Forecast for NexImmune, Inc. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:NEXI)

NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) – Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of NexImmune in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.57) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($7.86). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for NexImmune’s FY2022 earnings at ($2.21) EPS.

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexImmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

NASDAQ:NEXI opened at $13.13 on Thursday. NexImmune has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $297.11 million and a P/E ratio of -0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.69.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEXI. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in NexImmune in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NexImmune during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NexImmune during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of NexImmune during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of NexImmune by 266.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares during the period. 42.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NexImmune

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

