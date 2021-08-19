FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Issued By Zacks Investment Research

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) – Equities researchers at Zacks Investment Research dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.43).

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $6.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

NYSEAMERICAN:PLX opened at $1.36 on Thursday. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $7.02. The company has a market capitalization of $61.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $583,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $399,000. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $5,374,000. 19.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Pharma Technologies Ltd Dexcel sold 918,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total value of $2,085,487.59. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Protalix Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on plant cell based expression system. Its products include Alidornase alfa, PRX-115 and PRX-11. The company was by Yoseph Shaaltiel in 1993 and is headquartered in Hackensack, NJ.

