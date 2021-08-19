FY2021 EPS Estimates for ING Groep Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:ING)

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for ING Groep in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Matouskova now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ING Groep’s FY2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS.
ING has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ING Groep has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.01.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in ING Groep by 34.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 6.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 41,706,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,067 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 78.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 53,179 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 2.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 703,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 15,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the second quarter valued at about $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.46% of the company’s stock.
About ING Groep
ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.
