FY2021 EPS Estimates for ING Groep Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:ING)

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for ING Groep in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Matouskova now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ING Groep’s FY2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

ING has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ING Groep has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.01.

Shares of NYSE ING opened at $13.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 0.93. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $6.63 and a 52-week high of $14.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.09. The firm has a market cap of $52.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in ING Groep by 34.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 6.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 41,706,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,067 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 78.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 53,179 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 2.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 703,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 15,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the second quarter valued at about $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

About ING Groep

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

