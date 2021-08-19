Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Director Purchases $10,680.00 in Stock

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Director Paul Howard Sutherland purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.68 per share, for a total transaction of $10,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Paul Howard Sutherland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Paul Howard Sutherland purchased 500 shares of Gaia stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.02 per share, for a total transaction of $5,510.00.

GAIA opened at $9.65 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.65. Gaia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Gaia had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 10.23%. On average, equities analysts expect that Gaia, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Gaia by 5.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gaia by 7.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Gaia by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Gaia by 76.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gaia during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GAIA shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

