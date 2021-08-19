Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.54% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Galecto Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company with advanced programs in fibrosis and cancer centered on galectin-3 and LOXL2. The Company’s pipeline includes an inhaled galectin-3 modulator currently in Phase 2b for the potential treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Galecto Inc. is headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Galecto from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

GLTO stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.88. 74,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,472. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.63. The firm has a market cap of $98.02 million and a PE ratio of -0.51. Galecto has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $17.99.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Galecto will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its stake in Galecto by 14.4% in the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 448,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 56,229 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Galecto in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Galecto by 18.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 12,839 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Galecto in the second quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Galecto by 118,463.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 45,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

