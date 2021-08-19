Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 86.51% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Get Gambling.com Group alerts:

Shares of GAMB opened at $6.97 on Tuesday. Gambling.com Group has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $8.89.

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Gambling.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gambling.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.