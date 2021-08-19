Gameswap Price Up 37.9% Over Last Week (GSWAP)

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 19th. Over the last seven days, Gameswap has traded up 37.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Gameswap coin can now be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00001660 BTC on major exchanges. Gameswap has a market capitalization of $8.64 million and approximately $90,447.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00057142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003038 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00015261 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $399.89 or 0.00860168 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00047870 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.03 or 0.00105457 BTC.

Gameswap (CRYPTO:GSWAP) is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official website is www.gameswap.org . Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gameswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gameswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

