GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.06% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “GAN Limited is a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions predominantly to the U.S.land-based casino industry. It developed a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK(TM), which it licenses to land-based casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming and virtual Simulated Gaming. GAN Limited is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GAN in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of GAN in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. GAN has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.

GAN stock opened at $13.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.40 million, a PE ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.39. GAN has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $31.81.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). GAN had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 46.37%. The firm had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 316.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that GAN will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Goldberg sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $128,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,159.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Jr. Smurfit sold 3,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $64,254.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 290,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,111,191.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,740 shares of company stock worth $255,769 in the last three months. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GAN during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAN during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GAN during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GAN during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAN during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

