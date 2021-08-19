GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Trading 5.6% Higher

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) traded up 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.61 and last traded at $14.61. 12,107 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,055,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.84.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GAN in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GAN in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

The company has a market cap of $608.29 million, a P/E ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.39.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.53 million. GAN had a negative net margin of 46.37% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 316.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GAN Limited will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other GAN news, Director David Goldberg sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $128,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,159.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Jr. Smurfit sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $61,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 290,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,117,006.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,740 shares of company stock valued at $255,769. Corporate insiders own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in GAN by 236.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 35,324 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in GAN by 2,688.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 89,566 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in GAN by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 594,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,820,000 after purchasing an additional 237,353 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GAN during the 1st quarter worth about $737,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in GAN by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

About GAN (NASDAQ:GAN)

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

