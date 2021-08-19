GB Group (LON:GBG) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $857.26

GB Group plc (LON:GBG)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 857.26 ($11.20) and traded as high as GBX 898 ($11.73). GB Group shares last traded at GBX 885.50 ($11.57), with a volume of 96,731 shares.

GBG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) target price on shares of GB Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price objective on shares of GB Group in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 857.26. The company has a market cap of £1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share. This is an increase from GB Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. GB Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.22%.

In related news, insider David Mathew bought 7,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 886 ($11.58) per share, with a total value of £67,832.16 ($88,623.15). Also, insider Nick Brown bought 20,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 838 ($10.95) per share, with a total value of £169,443.60 ($221,379.15). Insiders have acquired 32,576 shares of company stock valued at $27,675,576 in the last ninety days.

GB Group Company Profile (LON:GBG)

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Fraud, Identity, and Location segments. Its solutions help organizations to validate and verify the identities and locations of their customers.

