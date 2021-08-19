GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Raymond James

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GDS. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GDS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of GDS from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GDS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. GDS currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.00.

Shares of GDS stock opened at $52.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. GDS has a twelve month low of $49.88 and a twelve month high of $116.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of -62.99 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.88.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.60). GDS had a negative net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.77) EPS. GDS’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GDS will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of GDS by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 216,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,518,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of GDS by 318.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of GDS by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 249,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,230,000 after buying an additional 11,423 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GDS by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,873,000 after buying an additional 28,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of GDS by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,816,000 after buying an additional 12,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.05% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

