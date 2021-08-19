GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OTCMKTS GEAGY opened at $40.59 on Monday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $33.21 and a 12 month high of $40.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.59.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.