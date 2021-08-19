General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stock Holdings Increased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GD. Argus upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.67.

GD opened at $196.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $129.17 and a 1 year high of $201.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $192.08.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

