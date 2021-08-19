General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Position Raised by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 77.1% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GIS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

General Mills stock opened at $59.28 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $65.52. The stock has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 53.83%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.