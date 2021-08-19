GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.35.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GFL. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NYSE GFL traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,377,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,749. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.86. GFL Environmental has a twelve month low of $17.19 and a twelve month high of $36.70. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 73.24 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 16.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is 15.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 55.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 559,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,852,000 after acquiring an additional 198,817 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in GFL Environmental by 616.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 627,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,015,000 after purchasing an additional 539,557 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in GFL Environmental in the second quarter valued at $281,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in GFL Environmental by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 319,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,213,000 after purchasing an additional 10,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in GFL Environmental in the second quarter valued at $461,000. 55.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

