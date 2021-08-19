GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

GFT Technologies SE (ETR:GFT)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €26.75 ($31.47). GFT Technologies shares last traded at €26.40 ($31.06), with a volume of 50,311 shares.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €23.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.69, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.00 million and a PE ratio of 54.43.

GFT Technologies SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation services. The company operates in two segments, Americas, UK & APAC; and Continental Europe. It offers consulting on the development and realization of IT strategies, development of bespoke IT solutions, implementation of sector-specific software, and maintenance and development of business-critical IT solutions.

