Gitcoin Market Capitalization Tops $113.08 Million (GTC)

Gitcoin (CURRENCY:GTC) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One Gitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.96 or 0.00017406 BTC on popular exchanges. Gitcoin has a market cap of $113.08 million and approximately $31.29 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gitcoin has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gitcoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00057394 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003010 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00015098 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $389.19 or 0.00850604 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00047365 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.56 or 0.00103936 BTC.

Gitcoin Profile

GTC is a coin. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin . The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.