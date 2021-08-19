Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th.

Gladstone Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 158.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $0.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ GAIN opened at $14.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.11 million, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.52. Gladstone Investment has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $15.23.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.26). Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 140.05% and a return on equity of 7.19%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GAIN shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Gladstone Investment by 9.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 13,790 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Gladstone Investment by 100.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. 12.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

