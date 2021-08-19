GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

GSK traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.96. The company had a trading volume of 102,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,053,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $112.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.70. GlaxoSmithKline has a twelve month low of $33.26 and a twelve month high of $42.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 88,209,189 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,512,490,000 after buying an additional 261,944 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 14.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,676,745 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $902,988,000 after buying an additional 2,787,034 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,547,991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $698,761,000 after buying an additional 526,006 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.8% in the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,086,870 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $361,839,000 after buying an additional 418,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,061,321 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,822,000 after buying an additional 298,300 shares in the last quarter. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

