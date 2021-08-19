Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 62,222 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 868,625 shares.The stock last traded at $71.79 and had previously closed at $74.55.

GLBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $41.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Global-e Online presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.29.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. Analysts expect that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Global-e Online in the second quarter worth $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Global-e Online during the second quarter worth $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Global-e Online during the second quarter worth $143,000. Level Four Financial LLC purchased a new position in Global-e Online during the second quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Global-e Online during the second quarter worth $274,000. Institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.