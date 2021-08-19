Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Purchased by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the quarter. Global Payments accounts for about 1.3% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $11,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Global Payments by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,423,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,772,000 after purchasing an additional 436,041 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,553,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $716,256,000 after acquiring an additional 241,039 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,539,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,406,000 after acquiring an additional 60,110 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,343,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,725,000 after acquiring an additional 143,751 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,283,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,364,000 after acquiring an additional 20,639 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel bought 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $173.48 per share, with a total value of $199,502.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,515.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joia M. Johnson bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $196.90 per share, with a total value of $98,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,510.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 5,186 shares of company stock worth $898,925 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GPN. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Global Payments from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Global Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.00.

NYSE GPN traded down $3.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $163.26. The company had a trading volume of 23,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,116. The company has a market cap of $47.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.33 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.01.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.98%.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

