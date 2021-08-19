Global Ship Lease Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:GSL)

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 2,715 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 415% compared to the typical daily volume of 527 call options.

GSL stock traded down $1.05 on Thursday, reaching $18.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,010. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $674.50 million, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 2.10. Global Ship Lease has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $22.02.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GSL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley increased their price target on Global Ship Lease from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Global Ship Lease in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Global Ship Lease from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Global Ship Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. No Street GP LP bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter worth $11,280,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the first quarter worth $288,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 53.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 818,077 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,535,000 after acquiring an additional 285,600 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the first quarter worth $1,217,000. 47.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.