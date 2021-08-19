Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN) Short Interest Up 48.3% in July

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a growth of 48.3% from the July 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of VPN stock opened at $17.40 on Thursday. Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $18.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.38.

