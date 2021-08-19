Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.580-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.24 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.Globant also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.920-$ EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. upgraded shares of Globant from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $260.55.

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $286.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.87 and a beta of 1.23. Globant has a twelve month low of $157.03 and a twelve month high of $290.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $233.27.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

