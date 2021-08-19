Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) Short Interest Update

Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the July 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:GLUC traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $2.35. The stock had a trading volume of 18,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,846. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.00. Glucose Health has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $8.98.

Glucose Health Company Profile

Glucose Health, Inc manufactures dietary supplements under the brand GLUCODOWN. The company was founded by Ghislaine St-Hillarie and Roger Corriveau on March 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Bentonville, AR.

