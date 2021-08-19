Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys New Holdings in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 82,971 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Diana Shipping as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Diana Shipping by 111.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Diana Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the first quarter worth approximately $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.14% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping stock opened at $4.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $398.18 million, a PE ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.57. Diana Shipping Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $5.60.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 11.01%. Equities research analysts predict that Diana Shipping Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on DSX. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Diana Shipping from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.58.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.

