Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys New Holdings in MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of MedAvail in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MedAvail in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MedAvail in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in MedAvail by 21.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in MedAvail by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 116,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 64,091 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MedAvail stock opened at $3.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 6.06. The company has a market capitalization of $100.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.20. MedAvail Holdings, Inc has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $20.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.12.

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.03). MedAvail had a negative return on equity of 77.27% and a negative net margin of 259.56%. Research analysts forecast that MedAvail Holdings, Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MDVL. Lake Street Capital downgraded MedAvail from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MedAvail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

MedAvail Holdings, Inc operates as a technology enabled pharmacy company that embeds automated pharmacy services directly into clinics and other points of care through its proprietary technology. The company provides turnkey services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations.

