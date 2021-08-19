Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys Shares of 32,317 O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,317 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of O2Micro International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its position in O2Micro International by 8.5% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 22,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in O2Micro International by 469.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 124,842 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of O2Micro International by 120.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 174,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 95,371 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of O2Micro International during the first quarter worth $3,631,000. 34.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OIIM opened at $6.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $177.05 million, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.70. O2Micro International Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.58 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.91.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 13.62%. On average, analysts anticipate that O2Micro International Limited will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet cut O2Micro International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.

