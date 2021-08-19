Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $252,000 Stake in LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) by 14.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOGC. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $807,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 984,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after purchasing an additional 80,284 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 47,058 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 229,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 24,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LogicBio Therapeutics alerts:

LOGC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. LogicBio Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGC opened at $4.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $131.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.16. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $9.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.27.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.09). LogicBio Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,307.95% and a negative return on equity of 78.18%. As a group, analysts expect that LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

About LogicBio Therapeutics

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC).

Receive News & Ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.