Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $252,000 Stock Holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LOGC. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in LogicBio Therapeutics by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,696 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in LogicBio Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 31,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LogicBio Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGC opened at $4.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The company has a market capitalization of $131.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.16. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $9.75.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.09). LogicBio Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,307.95% and a negative return on equity of 78.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.81.

LogicBio Therapeutics Company Profile

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC).

Receive News & Ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.