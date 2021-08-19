Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $265,000 Holdings in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) by 86.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,991 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in DRDGOLD were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DRD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 398.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in DRDGOLD by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in DRDGOLD by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,107,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,472,000 after acquiring an additional 97,600 shares in the last quarter. 12.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRD has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.25 price target on shares of DRDGOLD in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

DRD stock opened at $9.29 on Thursday. DRDGOLD Limited has a 1-year low of $8.73 and a 1-year high of $15.59. The company has a market cap of $803.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.48.

DRDGOLD Profile

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.

