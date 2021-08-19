Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $291,000 Holdings in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) by 48.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,134 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Sprott were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its position in Sprott by 2.2% during the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,418,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,878,000 after purchasing an additional 30,459 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 533,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,251,000 after buying an additional 304,487 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sprott in the first quarter valued at $6,076,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sprott by 2.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Sprott by 6.1% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SII stock opened at $34.25 on Thursday. Sprott Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $47.89. The company has a market cap of $880.40 million, a P/E ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sprott from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities upgraded Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sprott from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

About Sprott

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

