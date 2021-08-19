Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 17,036 Shares of Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) by 140.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,036 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Western New England Bancorp worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Western New England Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Western New England Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Western New England Bancorp by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 18.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Shares of WNEB opened at $8.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $9.24. The company has a market capitalization of $204.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $20.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

