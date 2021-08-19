Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 60,432 Shares of Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) by 37.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 60,432 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Gold Resource worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Gold Resource by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,309,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,377,000 after acquiring an additional 486,848 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gold Resource by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 138,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 41,886 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Gold Resource during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Gold Resource by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 17,934 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Gold Resource during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GORO stock opened at $1.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $122.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 1.76. Gold Resource Co. has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $4.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.13.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.84 million for the quarter. Gold Resource had a return on equity of 0.39% and a net margin of 11.48%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gold Resource Co. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Gold Resource’s payout ratio is -44.44%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GORO shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Gold Resource in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corp. engages in the production of metal concentrates. It includes gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc, and doré containing gold and silver. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Nevada, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by David C. Reid and William W.

