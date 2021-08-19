Goodman Group (ASX:GMG) Insider Mark Johnson Purchases 5,000 Shares

Goodman Group (ASX:GMG) insider Mark Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$22.89 ($16.35) per share, for a total transaction of A$114,430.00 ($81,735.71).

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.37.

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. Goodman Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

Goodman Group is an integrated property group with operations throughout Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, North America and Brazil. Goodman Group, comprised of the stapled entities Goodman Limited, Goodman Industrial Trust and Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited, is the largest industrial property group listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and one of the largest listed specialist investment managers of industrial property and business space globally.

