Granite Investment Partners LLC Acquires 885 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,583 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GNTX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Gentex by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Gentex by 11.4% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Gentex by 16.5% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 18,408 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Gentex by 11.2% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 53,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gentex in the first quarter worth $407,000. 74.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gentex alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on GNTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.25 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.53.

In other Gentex news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $228,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,350,567.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $343,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,478.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,061 shares of company stock worth $712,785. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GNTX opened at $32.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $24.99 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.86.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.07). Gentex had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The company had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.