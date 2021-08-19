Granite Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Omnicell worth $3,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Omnicell by 0.3% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,447,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Omnicell by 2.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 243,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Omnicell by 22.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Omnicell by 157.2% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582 shares during the period. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 54.4% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OMCL opened at $149.63 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.05. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.04 and a twelve month high of $160.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 11.06%. Analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Omnicell news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total transaction of $1,815,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,443,118.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 6,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total transaction of $1,013,597.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,300 shares of company stock valued at $13,966,214. 2.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OMCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.49 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.06.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

