Granite Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3,877.8% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on C. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.97.

NYSE C opened at $71.12 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.49 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $144.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.93.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.