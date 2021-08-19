Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 200 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Granite Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,559 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. ACG Wealth increased its stake in Intel by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 55,626 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in Intel by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 30,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Searle & CO. increased its stake in Intel by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 8,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Advisory Corp MA increased its stake in Intel by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 4,611 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTC stock opened at $52.19 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $211.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 26.23%.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 price objective on Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group set a $73.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $52.62 price objective on Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.81.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

