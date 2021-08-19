Graviocoin Price Hits $0.0283 on Major Exchanges (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One Graviocoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0283 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $2.04 million and $590.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded up 18.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $171.08 or 0.00373687 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006463 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000453 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003423 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Graviocoin

Graviocoin (GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

