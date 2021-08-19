Greenhaven Associates Inc. Sells 580,900 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Greenhaven Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 580,900 shares during the period. Bunge accounts for about 0.1% of Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Bunge by 25.4% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Bunge by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Bunge by 2.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 6.2% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its stake in Bunge by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 31,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BG shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

NYSE:BG traded down $2.46 on Thursday, reaching $74.75. 8,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,327,934. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.09. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $43.41 and a 12 month high of $92.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.01. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 3.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

In other Bunge news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $13,784,121.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at $825,719.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $13,859,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at $830,476.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

