GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) Short Interest Update

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 86,300 shares, a decline of 36.1% from the July 15th total of 135,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 205,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GHG. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 101.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the second quarter valued at $136,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the second quarter worth about $141,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 11.3% in the second quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 13,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 71.4% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 9.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GreenTree Hospitality Group alerts:

GHG has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of GHG traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.16. 173,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,936. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $840.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.72.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.