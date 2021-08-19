Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Raises Dividend to $0.34 Per Share

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Group 1 Automotive has decreased its dividend by 38.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:GPI opened at $163.33 on Thursday. Group 1 Automotive has a 12 month low of $82.35 and a 12 month high of $181.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.51.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $10.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by $3.18. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 4.03%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive will post 28.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.56, for a total transaction of $752,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,304,568.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

GPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.20.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

